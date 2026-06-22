Matt Henry breaks Dion Nash's long-standing Test record: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has etched his name in the record books by breaking former all-rounder Dion Nash's record for the best Test bowling figures by a Kiwi in England. The achievement came during the second match of a three-match series at The Oval, where Henry finished with impressive match figures of 11/109.
Match impact
Henry's first-innings performance
Henry's stellar performance included five wickets (5/80 in 24 overs) in England's first innings, where he dismissed Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. His efforts helped restrict the hosts to 291 runs against New Zealand's first innings score of 391. In the fourth innings, England were given a daunting target of 463 runs to win the Test and series, but collapsed for just 209 runs.
Bowling masterclass
A record-breaking spell
Henry's final innings spell was nothing short of a masterclass as he took six wickets for just 29 runs in 18.1 overs. This incredible performance meant the star pacer finished with outstanding match returns of 11/109, as per ESPNcricinfo. These are the best-ever figures by a New Zealand bowler against England, surpassing former all-rounder Dion Nash's record. The latter claimed 11/169 in the 1994 Lord's Test. Notably, no other Kiwi bowler has claimed more than 10 wickets in a Test against the Brits.
Feats
Henry reaches these landmarks
Henry's 11/109 are now also his best returns in a Test. This was his maiden 10-wicket haul in the format. The right-arm seamer extended his fifer tally to eight. During the Test, Henry also raced to 150 Test wickets. In 35 games, the Kiwi seamer now has 152 wickets at an average of 26.04. According to ESPNcricinfo, Henry became the first bowler since Shane Warne in the 2005 Ashes to take a 10-wicket match haul at The Oval.