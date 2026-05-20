Mohammad Rizwan sets record with Test half-century against Bangladesh

Mohammad Rizwan played a valiant knock in Pakistan's attempt to chase 437 against Bangladesh in the second and final Test at Sylhet International Stadium. Rizwan smashed a 166-ball 94, but the visitors lost by 78 runs on Day 5. He first rescued Pakistan with a century stand alongside Salman Agha and then added 54 runs with Sajid Khan. However, he couldn't get them home.

Knock Rizwan rescues Pakistan On Day 4, Babar Azam and Shan Masood rescued Pakistan from a precarious 41/2. They propelled Pakistan past 130 before the visitors were down to 162/5. Rizwan and Salman Agha denied Bangladesh another wicket thereafter, as the duo played through tea. While Rizwan looked determined, Pakistan lost Agha before stumps. They started from their overnight score of 316/7 on Day 5.

Finish Rizwan departs early on Day 5 After a delayed start on Day 5, Rizwan and Sajid Khan batted positively, taking Pakistan past 350. However, Taijul Islam dismissed Sajid to complete his fifer. Within minutes, Shoriful Islam removed Rizwan to nearly seal the victory. The latter scored 94 off 166 balls with 10 fours. Pakistan eventually perished for 358 in 97.2 overs

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