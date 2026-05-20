Bangladesh's Taijul Islam records his third Test fifer against Pakistan

Milestone

Taijul attains these feats

According to ESPNcricinfo, this was Taijul's third five-wicket haul against Pakistan in Test cricket. No other Bangladesh bowler has more than two. Taijul's 9/187 are now the best match figures for Bangladesh against Pakistan in Tests. He also has the best innings figures (7/116) in this regard. Across seven Tests versus Pakistan, the spinner has raced to 35 wickets at an average of 30.57.