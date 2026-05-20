Bangladesh's Taijul Islam records his third Test fifer against Pakistan
What's the story
A stunning six-wicket haul from spinner Taijul Islam took Bangladesh to a 78-run victory over Pakistan in the second and final Test at Sylhet International Stadium. Taijul took 6/120 as the visitors perished for 358 while chasing 437 on Day 5. He concluded the match with nine wickets, taking three in the first innings. Taijul recorded his third Test fifer against Pakistan.
Milestone
Taijul attains these feats
According to ESPNcricinfo, this was Taijul's third five-wicket haul against Pakistan in Test cricket. No other Bangladesh bowler has more than two. Taijul's 9/187 are now the best match figures for Bangladesh against Pakistan in Tests. He also has the best innings figures (7/116) in this regard. Across seven Tests versus Pakistan, the spinner has raced to 35 wickets at an average of 30.57.