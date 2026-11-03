Unofficial Tests: Centurion Yash Rathod continues to shine vs NZ-A

Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 155 while Rathod scored his 12th First-Class century, remaining not out on 100 off just 122 balls.

The latter smoked nine fours during his stay.

The duo's partnership came after India A's overnight position had quickly turned precarious with Sai Sudharsan (11) departing in the opening over and Devdutt Padikkal dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Rathod, who had a quiet first innings with just 13 runs, settled into the innings and gradually accelerated alongside Jaiswal.