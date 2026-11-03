Unofficial Tests: Centurion Yash Rathod continues to shine vs NZ-A
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yash Rathod put on an incredible batting display on the final day of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Their unbeaten 247-run partnership helped India A secure a draw after an early collapse had threatened to put them under pressure. The match ended in a stalemate with both teams agreeing to call it a day shortly after tea, just four balls after Rathod completed his century. On this note, we look at Rathod's stats and records.
Batting prowess
Jaiswal, Rathod save the day for India A
Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 155 while Rathod scored his 12th First-Class century, remaining not out on 100 off just 122 balls.
The latter smoked nine fours during his stay.
The duo's partnership came after India A's overnight position had quickly turned precarious with Sai Sudharsan (11) departing in the opening over and Devdutt Padikkal dismissed for a first-ball duck.
Rathod, who had a quiet first innings with just 13 runs, settled into the innings and gradually accelerated alongside Jaiswal.
Match progression
Summary of the second unofficial Test match
In their first innings, India A were in trouble after Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck in the opening over.
However, Dhruv Jurel (105) and Padikkal (80) helped India A post a competitive total (346/10).
Despite Mohammed Siraj's four-fer and Mukesh Kumar's five-wicket haul, New Zealand A gained a 78-run lead by posting 424/10.
Centuries from Jaiswal and Rathod then helped India (282/2) secure a draw.
The third and final unofficial Test between these two sides will begin in Lincoln on November 7.
Stats
Rathod's fine run in the series
Rathod has been one of India A's best batters in the ongoing series so far, as his scores read 44*, 66, 13, and 100*.
Across 34 First-Class matches (57 innings), the Vidarbha ace has raced to 3,117 runs at a stellar average of 61.11, as per Cricinfo.
This was his 12th century in FC cricket. He also owns 14 fifties.