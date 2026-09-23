3 Indian batters who can score 150 in a T20I
What's the story
As the cricketing world gears up for a series of high-stakes Test series, ICC tournaments, and bilateral clashes in the coming years, it's time to look at the future stars of Indian cricket. India's current T20I team is formidable, to say the least, having clinched the last two T20 World Cup editions. The aggressive display of batters has been instrumental to the team's success. On this note, we look at three Indian batters who can score 150 in a T20I innings.
#1
Abhishek Sharma
Arguably the best T20 opener going around, Abhishek Sharma recently smashed a 30-ball hundred against Afghanistan - the fastest for a Full Member team batter.
This was his third T20I hundred and 10th overall in the 20-over format.
As per Cricinfo, he is the only batter in T20 history to clock four individual scores of 135 or more.
As Abhishek's top T20 score in 148, it wouldn't be a surprise if he breaches the 150-run mark in a T20I.
#2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Indian teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is indeed the next big thing in world cricket.
The southpaw, who is yet to turn 16, has smashed 1,670 runs at an average of 42.82 and a stunning strike rate of 216.32.
Four of his 12 50-plus scores have been converted into tons. 144 is his best score.
As Sooryavanshi belongs to the rare breed of batters who can play swashbuckling knocks consistently, a 150-plus score isn't far from his reach.
#3
KL Rahul
Though KL Rahul last played a T20I in late 2022, he continued to shine in the Indian Premier League.
Earlier this year, Rahul recorded the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 history, having scored an unbeaten 152 against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.
He also owns two tons in T20Is. Given Rahul's massive appetite for runs, he can certainly attain this milestone if given a chance.