3 Indian batters who can score 150 in a T20I

Arguably the best T20 opener going around, Abhishek Sharma recently smashed a 30-ball hundred against Afghanistan - the fastest for a Full Member team batter.

This was his third T20I hundred and 10th overall in the 20-over format.

As per Cricinfo, he is the only batter in T20 history to clock four individual scores of 135 or more.

As Abhishek's top T20 score in 148, it wouldn't be a surprise if he breaches the 150-run mark in a T20I.