3 Indian batters who mastered impossible chases in ODIs

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final, India were 114/3 against Sri Lanka while chasing a target of 277.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni promoted himself above the in-form Yuvraj Singh and joined Gautam Gambhir.

Dhoni eventually made an unbeaten 91 from 79 balls, adding 109 runs with Gambhir (97) before finishing the chase alongside Yuvraj.

Dhoni smashed the famous winning six.