3 Indian batters who mastered impossible chases in ODIs
What's the story
Indian cricket team has produced several batters who seemed to thrive when the required rate climbed and the margin for error disappeared. Some built chases through calculated aggression, while others combined patience with explosive finishing. From iconic international victories to pressure-filled run pursuits, these three Indian batters repeatedly demonstrated the temperament and skill needed to turn daunting targets into successful chases in ODIs.
#1
Virat Kohli - 133* versus Sri Lanka, Hobart 2012
India faced Sri Lanka in the 11th Match of the Tri-Series in 2012 involving hosts Australia.
The match held in Hobart saw Sri Lanka post a competitive score of 320/4 in 50 overs.
Tillakaratne Dilshan (160) and Kumar Sangakkara (105) shone for Sri Lanka.
India were 86/2 when Virat Kohli walked in. His 86-ball 133* helped India win in 36.4 overs.
#2
MS Dhoni - 91* versus Sri Lanka, Mumbai 2011
In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final, India were 114/3 against Sri Lanka while chasing a target of 277.
Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni promoted himself above the in-form Yuvraj Singh and joined Gautam Gambhir.
Dhoni eventually made an unbeaten 91 from 79 balls, adding 109 runs with Gambhir (97) before finishing the chase alongside Yuvraj.
Dhoni smashed the famous winning six.
#3
Shubman Gill - 223* versus West Indies, Guwahati 2026
West Indies scored a sensational 405/7 in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Guwahati on September 30, 2026.
In response, Indian skipper Shubman Gill was part of an epic 255-run stand alongside Rohit Sharma (101) for the 1st wicket which helped India boss the show.
Gill then took charge and scored a superb 233* as India pulled off the 2nd-highest successful chase.