Listing the top three highest successful chases in ODI cricket

Riding on centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo, West Indies recorded a score of 405/7 in 50 overs.

It became West Indies' highest score in ODIs.

In reponse, Gill was part of an epic 255-run stand alongside Rohit for the 1st wicket which helped India boss the show.

Gill then took charge and scored a double-hundred to help India win.