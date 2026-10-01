Listing the top three highest successful chases in ODI cricket
What's the story
Shubman Gill hammered 223* whereas Rohit Sharma struck 101 as India defeated West Indies in the 2nd ODI on September 30. The match held in Guwahati saw West Indies score 405/7 in 50 overs. In response, India aced the chase (406/2) to claim victory. Notably, India recorded the 2nd-highest successful chase in ODI cricket history. We decode the top three highest successful chases (ODIs).
#1
435 - SA vs AUS, Johannesburg 2006
In the 5th ODI between South Africa and Australia in 2006, the visitors scored 434/4 in 50 overs, riding on Adam Gilchrist's 55, Simon Katich's 79, Ricky Ponting's 164, and Michael Hussey's 81.
In response, SA lost Boeta Dippenaar early on (3/1).
Graeme Smith (90) and Herschelle Gibbs (175) kept SA in the hunt.
Mark Boucher's 50* helped SA win (438/9) in 49.5 overs.
#2
406 - IND vs WI, Guwahati 2026
Riding on centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo, West Indies recorded a score of 405/7 in 50 overs.
It became West Indies' highest score in ODIs.
In reponse, Gill was part of an epic 255-run stand alongside Rohit for the 1st wicket which helped India boss the show.
Gill then took charge and scored a double-hundred to help India win.
#3
375 - Netherlands vs WI, Harare 2023 (Super Over win)
In a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier clash 2023, West Indies set Netherlands a target of 375.
18th Match of Group A saw WI score 374/6 in 50 overs. Brandon King (76) and Nicholas Pooran (104*) scored useful runs.
In response, the Netherlands side managed 374/9 tying the contest before winning the contest via Super Over.
Teja Nidamanuru's 111 was a decisive factor.