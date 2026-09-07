3 Indian players who can torment Afghanistan in T20I series 

15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into the senior side after an incredible IPL 2026 season, which saw him score 776 runs at an incredible strike rate of 237.30.

Sooryavanshi also finished the recent Zimbabwe T20I series with two half-centuries and was named Player of the Series.

As the southpaw is well versed with Indian tracks, the Afghan bowlers may have a hard time containing him.