3 Indian players who can torment Afghanistan in T20I series
What's the story
Team India is gearing up for a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on September 13. The team, led by Shreyas Iyer and vice-captained by Tilak Varma, will play in Delhi. With the Asian Games just around the corner, this series will serve as preparation for both sides. On this note, let's take a look at three Indian players who can dominate the upcoming series.
#1
Sooryavanshi has been on a run-scoring spree
15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into the senior side after an incredible IPL 2026 season, which saw him score 776 runs at an incredible strike rate of 237.30.
Sooryavanshi also finished the recent Zimbabwe T20I series with two half-centuries and was named Player of the Series.
As the southpaw is well versed with Indian tracks, the Afghan bowlers may have a hard time containing him.
#2
Kishan has also done well lately
Ishan Kishan is another Indian left-hander who has been sensational in T20 cricket this year.
His tally of 812 runs across 23 T20Is in 2026 at 35.30 is the most for a Full Member team player, as per Cricinfo.
The tally includes six fifties, his only T20I ton, and a strike rate of 176.90.
Having recently struck a hundred in the Duleep Trophy final, Kishan would be raring to enhance his numbers even further.
#3
Dube has cause some serious damage
Shivam Dube has aced the finisher's role in T20 cricket lately.
His 758 T20 runs in 2026 have come at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 166.96.
He also enjoys operating against Afghanistan, having struck two fifties across four T20I innings against them.
Not to forget, Dube can also contribute with his medium-pace bowling.