Shubman Gill: Reliving his top three knocks in ODI cricket

Gill's career-defining innings came in January 2023, when he scored a historic 208 off 149 balls against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

His innings was a mix of classical strokeplay and audacious power-hitting, with 19 fours and nine sixes.

Gill, who reached his hundred off 87 balls, took just 145 deliveries to touch the 200-run mark.

This knock made him the youngest player to score a double century in ODIs and helped India post a total of 349/8.

The hosts later won by 12 runs.