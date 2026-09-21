Shubman Gill: Reliving his top three knocks in ODI cricket
What's the story
Shubman Gill, the captain of India's ODI and Test teams, has made a name for himself as an elegant and dependable batter. His classical technique, calm temperament, and ability to accelerate when needed have made him a modern-day ODI specialist. Here are three of his most memorable innings that perfectly blend flair with match-winning impact.
#1
208 vs New Zealand, 2023
Gill's career-defining innings came in January 2023, when he scored a historic 208 off 149 balls against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
His innings was a mix of classical strokeplay and audacious power-hitting, with 19 fours and nine sixes.
Gill, who reached his hundred off 87 balls, took just 145 deliveries to touch the 200-run mark.
This knock made him the youngest player to score a double century in ODIs and helped India post a total of 349/8.
The hosts later won by 12 runs.
#2
121 vs Bangladesh, 2023
In the 2023 Asia Cup, Gill played a determined innings of 121 off 133 balls while chasing a target of 266 against Bangladesh in Colombo.
He struck eight fours and five sixes despite wickets falling around him.
Although India narrowly lost by six runs, his knock showcased his ability to hold an innings together under pressure and rebuild after early setbacks.
Notably, Axar Patel (42) was the only other Indian to score over 30 that day.
#3
112 vs England, 2025
In February 2025, Gill scored a classy 112 off 102 balls against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
He steadied the innings with Virat Kohli (52) before accelerating with Shreyas Iyer (78) to help India post a total of 356/10.
Gill smashed 14 fours and three maximums before departing.
England were bundled out for 214 in response, giving India a comfortable victory by 142 runs.