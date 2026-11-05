Virat Kohli at his fiercest: His 3 iconic moments

Kohli and his current head coach, Gautam Gambhir, have shared several heated exchanges over the years.

Their first major on-field confrontation came during the IPL 2013 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, when the two had to be separated by teammates.

The rivalry resurfaced after a decade with another exchange between Kohli and Gambhir after an RCB-LSG match in Lucknow.