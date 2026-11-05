Virat Kohli at his fiercest: His 3 iconic moments
What's the story
Among the greatest Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli turned 38 on November 5, 2026. Despite retiring from Test and T20I cricket, Kohli continues to break records in the 50-over format. Apart from his record-breaking spree, the former Indian captain has built a reputation for his aggressive approach and unmatched intensity on the field. Here are the three instances that showcased Kohli's competitive spirit.
#3
The Kohli-Gambhir saga!
Kohli and his current head coach, Gautam Gambhir, have shared several heated exchanges over the years.
Their first major on-field confrontation came during the IPL 2013 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, when the two had to be separated by teammates.
The rivalry resurfaced after a decade with another exchange between Kohli and Gambhir after an RCB-LSG match in Lucknow.
#2
Kohli challenges fired-up Mitchell Johnson Down Under
After a forgettable England tour, Kohli was at his best in the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
In the third Test at MCG, Mitchell Johnson attempted a run-out off his own bowling and hit Kohli, the striker, on the back with his throw.
The Indian batter responded with a brilliant 169 and exchanged words with the Australian pacer throughout the innings.
Kohli later said he had no reason to respect someone who did not respect him. His aggressive response became a defining feature of the series.
#1
60 overs of hell at Lord's
Kohli's fiery leadership peaked during the 2021 Lord's Test against England.
While England geared up to chase 272 on the final day, Kohli backed his teammates with the famous line, "For 60 overs, they should feel like hell out there."
While India inflicted a batting collapse, Kohli and his bowlers repeatedly intimidated England's tail with aggression.
England later perished for 120, handing India a memorable 151-run victory.