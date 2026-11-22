The experienced Nitish Rana was one of the surprise names on the Delhi Capitals's released list.

The southpaw offers a decade of experience in the IPL, and his ability to bat anywhere in the order also adds extra cushion.

Having been associated with KKR from 2018 to 2024, Rana is also well-versed with the team environment.

He even led the team in the 2023 season. Notably, Rana owns 3,078 IPL runs at a strike rate of 137.71.