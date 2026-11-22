IPL auction: 3 players KKR can target for captaincy post
What's the story
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up for the IPL 2027 mini-auction with a whopping ₹41.65 crore in their kitty. This is one of the largest purses in the room, giving them plenty of room to maneuver. With Ajinkya Rahane now retired from Indian cricket, KKR also need to identify a new skipper. Here are three players they can target for the role in the auction table.
#1
Nitish Rana
The experienced Nitish Rana was one of the surprise names on the Delhi Capitals's released list.
The southpaw offers a decade of experience in the IPL, and his ability to bat anywhere in the order also adds extra cushion.
Having been associated with KKR from 2018 to 2024, Rana is also well-versed with the team environment.
He even led the team in the 2023 season. Notably, Rana owns 3,078 IPL runs at a strike rate of 137.71.
#2
Daryl Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell could be a complete out-of-the-box pick for the leadership job.
His addition would not significantly bolster the team's middle order, which struggled big time last season.
Mitchell, who is known for his big-hitting against spinners, has enjoyed a great run on Indian soil while playing for New Zealand.
He slammed 176 runs at a strike rate of 174.26 in his last T20 assignment - the home series versus India.
#3
Shai Hope
West Indies captain Shai Hope recently had an outstanding white-ball series in India.
He amassed a staggering 261 runs in four T20I innings, including two centuries and a half-century.
His dual role as a batsman and wicket-keeper makes him even more valuable.
Hope's brilliance on Indian soil could earn him significant bids in the upcoming auction event.