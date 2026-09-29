ODI WC: 3 players who can be Virat Kohli's back-up
What's the story
Virat Kohli made a spectacular return to One Day International (ODI) cricket, scoring an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls in the opening match against the West Indies. Though Kohli is nearly 38, the batter has been showing no signs of slowing down in ODI cricket. While his place in India's squad for the 2027 World Cup is certain, the team management must identify a backup batter for the crucial number-three position. Here we take a look at three candidates who could serve as Kohli's back-up in the World Cup squad.
#1
Ishan Kishan
The year 2026 has been mighty fruitful for Ishan Kishan, as the dasher has made successful comebacks in both ODIs and T20Is.
After playing a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, Kishan celebrated his ODI return with a fine hundred against Afghanistan.
The southpaw has returned with two half-centuries across five ODI innings at three.
Kishan's presence would also add variety to the right-handed-dominated batting order.
#2
Shubman Gill
Though Shubman Gill has enjoyed tremendous success as an opener in ODIs, the Indian captain has also done well while batting at three.
His 420 ODI runs at the position have come at an average of 70 and a tremendous strike rate of 113.82.
If Kohli is unavailable, the skipper can drop down to three with someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal getting the opening slot.
#3
Ruturaj Gaikwad
While Ruturaj Gaikwad has played just a handful of ODIs, his List A record is stellar, to say the least.
An average of 58.75 speaks volumes about his consistency.
Though Gaikwad has been an opener for the majority of his career, his only ODI ton - against South Africa last year - came while batting at four.
Hence, he can ace the number-three role as well.