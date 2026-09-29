ODI WC: 3 players who can be Virat Kohli's back-up

The year 2026 has been mighty fruitful for Ishan Kishan, as the dasher has made successful comebacks in both ODIs and T20Is.

After playing a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, Kishan celebrated his ODI return with a fine hundred against Afghanistan.

The southpaw has returned with two half-centuries across five ODI innings at three.

Kishan's presence would also add variety to the right-handed-dominated batting order.