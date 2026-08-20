Who will lead Lucknow Super Giants? Rishabh Pant's potential replacements

Aiden Markram is among the front-runners to lead the Super Giants.

He already leads the RPGS Group-owned Giants sides - Durban Super Giants in SA20 and Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred.

Markram, with a proven track record as captain, also leads South Africa's T20I side.

The Proteas batter, who has been with LSG since IPL 2025, also guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back SA20 titles.