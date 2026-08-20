Who will lead Lucknow Super Giants? Rishabh Pant's potential replacements
What's the story
In May, Rishabh Pant stepped down as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a disappointing IPL 2026 season. Under him, the team finished at the bottom, winning just four of their 14 matches. While LSG's ₹27 crore recruit has moved back to Delhi Capitals (DC), the Super Giants are on the hunt for a new leader. Here are the potential candidates for this role.
#1
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram is among the front-runners to lead the Super Giants.
He already leads the RPGS Group-owned Giants sides - Durban Super Giants in SA20 and Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred.
Markram, with a proven track record as captain, also leads South Africa's T20I side.
The Proteas batter, who has been with LSG since IPL 2025, also guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back SA20 titles.
#2
Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh is another name on the roster with magnificent leadership qualities. He also leads Australia's T20I side.
Although Marsh has a decent track record as captain, perpetual injuries have derailed his career. LSG would be wary of his vulnerability.
Overall, Marsh has hammered 1,800-plus IPL runs with a strike rate of 148.51. He can also deliver crunch spells with his right-arm medium-pace.
#3
Hardik Pandya
Although the Super Giants have a formidable top four, the absence of a proven finisher hurt them big time this season.
This is where the high-profile potential trade of Hardik Pandya could come in handy. The veteran all-rounder would also further strengthen their pace attack.
Needless to say, if LSG trade in Hardik, he would be their first-choice captain.