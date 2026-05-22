IPL 2026: 3 reasons behind CSK's dismal campaign

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a disappointing 89-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last league game of the 2026 Indian Premier League﻿. The loss meant CSK finished with six wins and eight losses, marking their third consecutive season where they failed to reach the playoffs. Once a dominant force, CSK struggled big time this season. On this note, we look at three reasons behind their dismal campaign.

#1 Gaikwad's failures at the top CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's failures with the bat massively dented the team's campaign. He managed just 337 runs across 14 games at 28.08, as per ESPNcricinfo. Gaikwad's strike rate of 123.44 reflects his inability to score quick runs, which put immense pressure on the rest of the batters. Notably, Sanju Samson, the other CSK opener, mustered 477 runs at 43.36. His strike rate was also an impressive 165.62. Had Gaikwad complemented Samson well, CSK's fate might have been different.

#2 Injuries plague CSK's campaign Injuries were a major factor in CSK's disappointing campaign this season. Key players like Nathan Ellis and MS Dhoni missed the entire season, while Jamie Overton and Ayush Mhatre were injured midway through the tournament. Dewald Brevis and Spencer Johnson joined late due to fitness issues, among others. The unavailability of these players meant CSK often failed to field their best lineup.

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