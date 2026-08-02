IPL: 3 reasons why Hardik Pandya could move to KKR

More than anything, the trade will end KKR's hunt for a new captain.

Hardik will be Ajinkya Rahane's direct replacement as skipper, as the latter has retired from professional cricket.

Despite his lackluster record as MI's captain, Hardik has already led Gujarat Titans to two successive titles (including a title in their maiden season).

He also led Team India before Suryakumar Yadav took over.