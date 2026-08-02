IPL: 3 reasons why Hardik Pandya could move to KKR
What's the story
Hardik Pandya's potential departure from Mumbai Indians (MI) has sparked a major frenzy in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The rumours regarding the all-rounder's trade continue to intensify. While nothing has been made official, the move could address some of Kolkata Knight Riders' biggest concerns after an inconsistent IPL 2026 campaign. Here are three reasons why KKR should pursue the blockbuster deal.
#1
A proven captain!
More than anything, the trade will end KKR's hunt for a new captain.
Hardik will be Ajinkya Rahane's direct replacement as skipper, as the latter has retired from professional cricket.
Despite his lackluster record as MI's captain, Hardik has already led Gujarat Titans to two successive titles (including a title in their maiden season).
He also led Team India before Suryakumar Yadav took over.
#2
Hardik, the finisher
KKR's middle order, especially the finishing department, is heavily dependent on Rinku Singh.
With Rahane's retirement, Sunil Narine can once again make an impact as an opener alongside either Finn Allen or Tim Seifert.
This makes room for an all-rounder in the middle who can go all out.
Hardik will further complement Rinku, Ramandeep Singh, and Anukul Roy in the middle order.
#3
Bolstering the pace department
KKR's squad boasts quality spinners in Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.
While Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana bolster the pace department, the void left by Andre Russell can be duly filled with Hardik's presence.
Along with his power-hitting, Hardik can perfectly contribute in every phase with the ball.
His tactical flexibility as a bowler will be handy for the Knight Riders.