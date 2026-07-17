Jayden Lennox claims his second successive four-plus wicket-haul (ODIs) 

West Indies suffered another batting collapse, losing six wickets for just 19 runs.

They went from a promising 121 for three to a disappointing 140 for nine.

The downfall started with Shai Hope falling to Lennox's arm ball and Sherfane Rutherford top-edging a reverse sweep.

Keacy Carty (48) tried to stabilize the innings but was dismissed by Michael Bracewell's delivery that turned and hit his back pad for an LBW.