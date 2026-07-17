Jayden Lennox claims his second successive four-plus wicket-haul (ODIs)
What's the story
Team New Zealand has taken a 2-1 lead in the ODI series against West Indies with a six-wicket victory in the third game. The match, which took place at Guyana's Providence Stadium, was marred by another batting collapse from the hosts, who were undone by New Zealand's spinners. Jayden Lennox starred for the visitors with a stellar bowling performance, taking four wickets for 52 runs. His effort helped him equal the record for most wickets by a New Zealand spinner in a bilateral ODI series.
Batting collapse
West Indies experience another collapse
West Indies suffered another batting collapse, losing six wickets for just 19 runs.
They went from a promising 121 for three to a disappointing 140 for nine.
The downfall started with Shai Hope falling to Lennox's arm ball and Sherfane Rutherford top-edging a reverse sweep.
Keacy Carty (48) tried to stabilize the innings but was dismissed by Michael Bracewell's delivery that turned and hit his back pad for an LBW.
Bowling brilliance
Lennox equals this record
Lennox, who had taken five wickets in the second match, was instrumental in West Indies's downfall.
He produced some brilliant deliveries to dismiss Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph.
His figures improved from 1/49 after eight overs to 4/52 after his full quota of 10 overs.
West Indies lost their last six wickets in just 51 balls, further highlighting their batting struggles against New Zealand's spinners.
Stats
A look at Lennox's numbers
Lennox's 10 overs in the game resulted in figures worth 4/52.
The left-arm spinner, who claimed 5/19 in his previous outing, has now raced to 18 wickets from eight ODIs at 18.22. His economy is a stunning 4.25.
Overall, Lennox has accounted for 94 wickets in 69 List A matches at an average of 29.07. This was also his second four-fer in the 50-over format.
The 5/19 is his only fifer.