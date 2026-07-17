3rd ODI: All-round NZ thrash WI to earn series lead
What's the story
Team New Zealand has taken a 2-1 lead in the ODI series against West Indies, after winning the third match at Guyana's Providence Stadium by six wickets. The victory came on the back of another stellar performance from Jayden Lennox, who took a five-wicket haul in the second ODI and followed it up with a four-fer in this game. Thanks to his heroics, WI were folded for 140 while batting first, as NZ chased down the target with relative ease.
Batting woes
West Indies lose Campbell early in the innings
After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bowl first. The decision paid off as West Indies struggled to get going.
Opener John Campbell (6) was stretchered off after hurting his left hamstring while completing a run in the sixth over and did not return to bat.
Ackeem Auguste fell for 26 after a purposeful start, with Mitchell Santner taking a sensational catch at mid-off.
Bowling brilliance
Rutherford falls after a purposeful start
Santner (2/15 across 8.1 overs) and Lennox made it difficult for West Indies to score, with the run rate dipping below four.
Lennox struck a big blow by cleaning up skipper Shai Hope.
Sherfane Rutherford didn't last long either, leaving West Indies in need of a resurrection at 72/3 after the 20th over.
Keacy Carty tried to break free with some boundaries but was eventually trapped leg before by Michael Bracewell for 48.
Collapse
Lennox runs through the middle and lower order
Shimron Hetmyer also fell for 26 after a brief resistance.
Lennox then dismissed Keemo Paul LBW and bowled Gudakesh Motie three balls later.
He produced an unplayable delivery to bowl Alzarri Joseph in his final over, while Santner wrapped up the innings with Khary Pierre's wicket as West Indies were bundled out one delivery into the 38th over.
Their combined brilliance meant WI went from 121/3 to 140 all-out.
Match conclusion
Lawes strikes twice in quick succession
In response to West Indies's total of 140, New Zealand had a slow start, scoring just 27 runs in the first nine overs.
However, they kept wickets in hand with Henry Nicholls (24) hitting consecutive fours off Joseph.
Teenage left-arm wristspinner Vitel Lawes struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Nicholls and Mark Chapman (LBW for seven).
Daryl Mitchell (28) counter-attacked with three early boundaries to inject some momentum into the chase.
Partnership impact
New Zealand seal 6-wicket victory
Opener Will Young (23) started off well but fell to Lawes, giving him his third wicket.
Lawes was then rested and returned as Pierre bowled Mitchell with an arm ball that kept low.
Despite the challenging conditions, Tom Latham (31*) and Dean Foxcroft (22*) hit a couple of full tosses from Lawes to ease the pressure.
Their unbeaten 52-run stand helped New Zealand inch closer to their target before sealing victory with 63 deliveries remaining.
Lennox
Sensational spell from Lennox
Lennox's 10 overs in the game resulted in figures worth 4/52.
The left-arm spinner, who claimed 5/19 in his previous outing, has now raced to 18 wickets from eight ODIs at 18.22. His economy is a stunning 4.25.
Overall, Lennox has accounted for 94 wickets in 69 List A matches at an average of 29.07. This was also his second four-fer in the 50-over format.
The 5/19 is his only fifer.
Lawes
Three scalps for Lawes as well
Albeit in a losing cause, Lawes bowled a stunning spell - 3/39 across 10 overs.
The 19-year-old now has two three-fers in his first three ODI outings, taking his tally to six wickets at 22.16. This series also marked his List A debut.
Carty
Fine hand from Carty
Carty was the only batter with a 40-plus score in the game, having made 48 off 77 balls with the help of six fours.
This knock took his tally to 1,781 runs from 51 ODI games at a fine average of 42.40.
The tally includes six fifties and four tons. His nine outings against the Kiwis have resulted in 231 runs at 25.66 (50: 1).