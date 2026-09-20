3rd ODI: Australia's Nathan Ellis completes 30 away wickets
What's the story
Zimbabwe racked up 271/8 (50 overs) against Australia in the third and final ODI at Harare Sports Club. While half-centuries from Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, and Sikandar Raza bolstered the hosts, Nathan Ellis was the pick of Australia's bowlers. The right-arm seamer took three wickets, conceding 50 runs in 10 overs. He also reached 30 ODI wickets away from home.
Spell
Ellis takes three-fer
Electing to bat, Zimbabwe had a patchy start, losing opener Ben Curran in the seventh over.
Brian Bennett, who scored a counter-attacking 30 (29), then became Ellis's first victim of the day.
In the back end, Ellis returned to dismiss Wessly Madhevere (1) and Graeme Cremer (1).
Ellis conceded five runs per over, with his figures reading 10-0-50-3.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Ellis raced past 30 away wickets in ODIs.
In 17 away games, the Aussie pacer has 31 wickets at an average of 22.74. This includes his two hauls of four-plus wickets.
He has played only five ODIs at home, taking just three wickets at 71.33. At neutral venues, Ellis has three wickets from as many games at 53.33.
Information
His List A record
Ellis has a remarkable record in List A cricket. According to Cricinfo, he now has 72 wickets from 47 List A games at an average of under 28. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers.