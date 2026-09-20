3rd ODI: Australia's Nathan Ellis completes 30 away wickets

Electing to bat, Zimbabwe had a patchy start, losing opener Ben Curran in the seventh over.

Brian Bennett, who scored a counter-attacking 30 (29), then became Ellis's first victim of the day.

In the back end, Ellis returned to dismiss Wessly Madhevere (1) and Graeme Cremer (1).

Ellis conceded five runs per over, with his figures reading 10-0-50-3.