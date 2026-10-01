Quinton de Kock posts his 2nd ODI duck against Australia

De Kock recorded his 2nd ODI duck against the Aussies.

From 33 matches, he owns 1,050 runs against Australia at 32.81 (100s: 3, 50s: 3).

As per Cricinfo, this was de Kock's sixth duck overall in ODIs.

Besides Australia, he also owns multiple ducks against Pakistan (2).

He has scored 7,152 runs from 164 matches at 45.84 overall in ODIs (100s: 23, 50s: 32).