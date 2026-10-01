Quinton de Kock posts his 2nd ODI duck against Australia
What's the story
South Africa's Quinton de Kock suffered a five-ball duck in the 3rd ODI versus Australia at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Chasing 323 runs to win the contest, South Africa were 145/4 before rain played spoilsport. Australia claimed a 47-run win via DLS Method. De Kock's dismissal in the 2nd over saw South Africa get reduced to 4/1. He fell prey to pacer Xavier Bartlett.
Information
A lean series for the veteran de Kock
De Kock had a poor series with the bat for the Proteas in the three-match ODI series. Before this duck in the 3rd ODI, he managed scores worth 15 and 14 in the 2nd and 1st ODI respectively.
Numbers
6th ODI duck for de Kock
De Kock recorded his 2nd ODI duck against the Aussies.
From 33 matches, he owns 1,050 runs against Australia at 32.81 (100s: 3, 50s: 3).
As per Cricinfo, this was de Kock's sixth duck overall in ODIs.
Besides Australia, he also owns multiple ducks against Pakistan (2).
He has scored 7,152 runs from 164 matches at 45.84 overall in ODIs (100s: 23, 50s: 32).