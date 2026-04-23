William O'Rourke bags best ODI returns against Bangladesh: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh racked up 265/8 (50 overs) against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Chattogram. A stellar opening spell from William O'Rourke rocked the hosts after NZ elected to field. After his three-wicket spell, Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto powered Bangladesh with a 160-run stand. And O'Rourke took 3/32, his best ODI returns against Bangladesh.
Spell
Fiery opening spell from O'Rourke
Bangladesh lost opener Saif Hassan in the very first over after NZ elected to field. O'Rourke, who gave Bangladesh this blow, knocked over Tanzid Hasan Tamim in his next over. Soumya Sarkar was his third victim (9th over), leaving Bangladesh at 32/3 O'Rourke eventually bowled seven overs, taking three wickets for 32 runs, including a maiden.
Career
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, these were O'Rourke's best returns against Bangladesh in ODIs. He now has 12 wickets from seven games at 23.91 against this side. Overall, the Kiwi seamer has raced to 27 wickets from 20 ODIs at an average of 34.14. His tally includes an economy rate of 5.63. His career-best figures of 4/43 came against Pakistan last year.