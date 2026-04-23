William O'Rourke bags best ODI returns against Bangladesh: Stats

Bangladesh lost opener Saif Hassan in the very first over after NZ elected to field. O'Rourke, who gave Bangladesh this blow, knocked over Tanzid Hasan Tamim in his next over. Soumya Sarkar was his third victim (9th over), leaving Bangladesh at 32/3 O'Rourke eventually bowled seven overs, taking three wickets for 32 runs, including a maiden.

Career

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, these were O'Rourke's best returns against Bangladesh in ODIs. He now has 12 wickets from seven games at 23.91 against this side. Overall, the Kiwi seamer has raced to 27 wickets from 20 ODIs at an average of 34.14. His tally includes an economy rate of 5.63. His career-best figures of 4/43 came against Pakistan last year.