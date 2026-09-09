ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam, Joe Root falter at Edgbaston

Babar's performance in the ongoing England series has been far from impressive.

He missed the first Test at Headingley due to injury and returned for the second Test at Lord's, where he scored eight runs in the first innings and six runs in the second.

His struggles continued as he was dismissed for just seven runs by Tongue at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Across 3 innings, Babar owns 21 runs at 7.