ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam, Joe Root falter at Edgbaston
What's the story
Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam suffered an early dismissal in his side's score of 133 in the 1st innings of the 3rd Test on Wednesday. The match at Edgbaston saw Babar fall prey to pacer Josh Tongue for an 18-ball 7. After Pakistan's dismal score of 133, England were reduced to 39/3 in the 12th over. Skipper Joe Root perished for just 8 runs againt Razaullah. He faced 18 balls. Here's more.
Series performance
Babar's performance in the ongoing England series has been dismal
Babar's performance in the ongoing England series has been far from impressive.
He missed the first Test at Headingley due to injury and returned for the second Test at Lord's, where he scored eight runs in the first innings and six runs in the second.
His struggles continued as he was dismissed for just seven runs by Tongue at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
Across 3 innings, Babar owns 21 runs at 7.
Drought continues
Babar's last Test century came in December 2022
Babar's last Test century came in December 2022 when he scored an unbeaten 161 against New Zealand in Karachi.
Since then, he has been on a long dry spell in Test cricket.
As per Cricinfo, since his last hundred, Babar has managed 8 fifties from 39 innings. He has scored below 10 a total of 10 times.
Overall from 66 matches, Babar has amassed 4,695 Test runs at 42.68 with 9 tons and 35 fifties.
Versus England, he averages 44.46 with 667 runs under his belt.
Root
Root averages 25.5 in the ongoing series
Since a solid 66 in the 1st encounter of this series at Headingley, Root hasn't been amongst the runs.
He managed 4 and 24 at Lord's. And now at Edgbaston, he fell for 8.
From 4 innings, Root owns 102 runs at 25.5 in this series.
Overall, Root has belted 14,216 runs from 169 matches (308 innings) at 50.23 (100s: 41, 50s: 68).
Versus Pakistan, he has scored 1,589 runs at 49.65. He owns two tons and 8 fifties.