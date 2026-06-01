These old warhorses defied age in IPL 2026 

#1 Virat Kohli - RCB The 37-year-old Virat Kohli enjoyed a dream run in IPL 2026. Having retired from T20Is almost two years back, Kohli finished with 675 runs at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84. He went past the 50-run mark six times, including a hundred. In the high-voltage final against Gujarat Titans, Kohli opened the innings for RCB and scored an unbeaten 75 runs off 42 balls. This was the fourth successive season of Kohli recording 600-plus runs.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - RCB Kohli's RCB teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bound to feature on this list. The 36-year-old was arguably the MVP for his season, as he bowled one sensational spell after another. Bhuvneshwar claimed a total of 28 wickets from 16 games this season. His economy rate of 7.95 was the second-best for any pacer this year. Bhuvneshwar narrowly missed out on his third Purple Cap, as GT's Kagiso Rabada recorded 29 scalps.

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#3 Ravindra Jadeja - RR Though Ravindra Jadeja's IPL 2026 did not bag a lot of headlines, he was the unsung hero of Rajasthan Royals. The 37-year-old southpaw was consistent with the bat while operating lower down the order, having smashed 266 runs from 11 innings at an average of 66.50. His strike rate was also a decent 135.02. With his left-arm spin, Jadeja claimed 10 wickets at a decent economy of 8.39.

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