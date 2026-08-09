These 5 T20I records might never be broken
What's the story
Cricket is a game of records, with players constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the field. However, some records are so extraordinary that they seem almost impossible to break. In recent years, the T20 format has dominated the cricket calendars owing to the fast-paced entertainment it provides. On this note, we take a look at five T20I records that might never be broken.
#1
Finch's record of twin 150-plus scores
Former Australia captain Aaron Finch owns the highest individual T20I score, having scored a 76-ball 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018.
The sixth-highest T20I score by a batter also belongs to him. He scored 156 off 63 balls against England in 2013.
Only six other batters (five from associate teams) have so far breached the 150-run mark in the format.
Hence, registering two such scores is a daunting task.
#2
Cummins's back-to-back hat-tricks
The 2024 T20 World Cup saw Pat Cummins become the first bowler to take back-to-back hat-tricks in T20I cricket.
The Aussie pacer accomplished the milestone against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Taking wickets in three successive balls is no ordinary feat, and only a handful of bowlers have recorded the landmark multiple times.
Hence, we might never see a bowler recording hat-tricks in successive T20Is.
#3
Yuvraj's record of fastest T20 World Cup fifty
Former Indian ace Yuvraj Singh put on a historic show in the 2007 affair against England.
The southpaw completed his fifty off just 12 balls in Durban - the fastest T20I fifty against a full-member team to date.
Enraged after a war of words from Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj also smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.
Meanwhile, no other batter has scored a T20 WC fifty in 16 or fewer balls.
With stakes and pressure being sky high in the gala competition, Yuvraj's record looks safe and sound.
#4
Highest score against a full-member team
A record-breaking batting display from England tamed South Africa in the Manchester T20I last year.
Phil Salt hammered an unbeaten 141 as the Brits became the first team to register a 300-plus T20I score against a full-member team.
The hosts scored 304/2 in 20 overs after South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Scoring 300 runs in a T20I requires an average run rate of around 15.
As full-member teams often field a quality bowling attack, England's feat can't be replicated easily.
#5
Raza's five successive 50-plus scores
In January 2004, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza scripted history by becoming the first batter to slam five consecutive 50-plus scores in T20Is.
He scored 65 against Nigeria and followed it up with 58 and 82 against Rwanda and Kenya, respectively.
Raza then scored 65 against Ireland and continued his stellar run with a 62-run knock against Sri Lanka.
Though several batters have recorded four back-to-back 50-plus scores, matching or going past Raza's tally would require unimaginable consistency and form.