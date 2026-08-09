These 5 T20I records might never be broken

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch owns the highest individual T20I score, having scored a 76-ball 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018.

The sixth-highest T20I score by a batter also belongs to him. He scored 156 off 63 balls against England in 2013.

Only six other batters (five from associate teams) have so far breached the 150-run mark in the format.

Hence, registering two such scores is a daunting task.