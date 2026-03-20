7 days for IPL 2026: 7 records Dhoni can break

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni braces for his 19th successive season in the Indian Premier League. The upcoming IPL 2026 season will mark the occasion. Dhoni, who will once again come out in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colors, can be part of some cracking records this season. With 7 days to go for IPL 2026, we look at 7 records Dhoni can break.

#1 Dhoni set to appear in 250 IPL games for CSK Dhoni has made 248 appearances for CSK in the IPL. It's the highest for any player in CSK colors. Notably, CSK's 2nd game of the IPL 2026 season will see Dhoni complete 250 games. He will become just the 2nd player in IPL history to clock 250 appearances for a single franchise. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli owns 267 appearances.

# 5,000 runs in CSK colors From 248 matches (215 innings), Dhoni owns a total of 4,865 runs at an average of 39.23. He has hit 22 fifties with the best of 84*. Dhoni is 135 runs shy of the 5,000 run mark for CSK. Notably, Dhoni, who is CSK's top scorer, will be the first to reach the milestone for the Men in Yellow.

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Information 5,500 overall runs in the IPL Dhoni is also on the verge of completing 5,500 runs in the premier competition. From 278 matches (242 innings), Dhoni has amassed 5,439 runs at 38.30 with the help of 24 fifties. He needs 61 runs for the landmark.

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Do you know? 3 shy of 50 stumpings Dhoni holds the record for the most number of dismissals as a wicketkeeper. He owns 201 dismissals. Notably, he is three shy of 50 stumpings (47). In addition, he owns 154 catches. 176 of his 201 dismissals have for CSK.

Information 350 fours for CSK in the IPL As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has belted 342 fours for CSK in IPL history. He needs 8 more fours to become just the 2nd CSK player to clock 350-plus fours. Former ace Suresh Raina hammered 425 fours for the team.