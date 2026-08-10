Amazon founder Jeff Bezos nearing Liverpool stake purchase: Reports
What's the story
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to finalizing a deal for a roughly one-third stake in Liverpool FC, according to Sky News. The club's controlling shareholder, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), is said to be preparing an announcement for this week. The consortium leading the acquisition includes Amit Bhatia, son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal. Meanwhile, as per BBC Sport, Bezos has advanced its talks to buy about a 30% stake. Here are further details.
Investment details
Deal values Liverpool at £4.4 billion ($6 billion)
The deal will see Bezos join an investor group led by Bhatia and including Eduardo Saverin, a Facebook co-founder.
The investment is expected to value Liverpool at £4.4 billion ($6 billion), making it one of the richest transactions in sports history.
A source said an announcement was expected soon but could be pushed into next week.
Ownership impact
Co-ownership of Liverpool by some of the world's richest men
If the deal goes through, it would see three of the world's richest men become co-owners of Liverpool.
Besides, British-Indian millionaire businessman Bhatia, Bezos's wealth is estimated by Forbes at over £207 billion ($280 billion), while Saverin's net worth is said to be over £23.7 billion ($32 billion).
This move highlights how wealthy investors see sports as an asset class in its own right.
Ownership success
FSG has owned Liverpool since 2010
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has owned Liverpool FC since 2010, having bought the club for just £300 million when it was in a financially troubled state.
The arrival of this powerful consortium has led to expectations that its members may eventually seek full control of the club.
A spokesperson for FSG had previously said an investment consortium led by Bhatia had shown interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool.
Ownership concerns
Concerns raised about fan reaction to Bezos's potential investment
Sky Sports News's Kaveh Solhekol raised concerns that some supporters may be uneasy at the prospect of being part-owned by one of the richest men in the world.
He said, "When people invest or buy clubs, who previously don't have a link to the club, the duty is to ask why they want to invest."
Solhekol added that while some fans may be thrilled at Bezos owning a stake in their club, others would want to know his motives behind investing in Liverpool.