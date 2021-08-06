How to watch field hockey? Here is a useful guide

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 06:50 pm

Here is a guide to watching hockey

Indian hockey seems to have resurrected in the last few days. The Indian men clinched their first Olympic medal in 41 years, at the Tokyo Games. Meanwhile, the women's team reached the semis stage at Olympics for the first time. Notwithstanding, the Indian hockey contingent has certainly pulled millions in India toward the sport again. Here, we present a guide to watch hockey.

Basics

The basics of field hockey

One must understand the basics of field hockey to watch the sport. Each team plays with 11 players, including a goalkeeper. The players can only hit the ball with the flat side of their stick. They are not allowed to use any other part of the body to control the ball. Only goal-keepers are allowed to touch the ball with any body part.

Free hit

What is a free hit?

'Free hit' is a type of punishment in field hockey. It is a free play awarded on any offenses that take place outside of the scoring circle. The players can make use of the free hit at the location of the violation. All opposing players must stand at least five yards away from where the hit gets taken.

Penalty corner

Penalty corner in hockey

A penalty corner is awarded to the attacking team when the defense either commits a foul inside the striking circle or intentionally clears the ball. It is taken on the end-line 10 yards away from the goal post. All other attackers must stand outside the striking circle. Five defenders, including the goalkeeper, stand behind the end-line until contact is made with the ball.

Umpire

The umpires can show green, yellow, and red cards

A game of hockey comprises two umpires who can show a green, yellow, or red card to players who breach the rules. A green card is an initial warning given to a player, who then receives a two-minute suspension. Meanwhile, a yellow card results in a player being sent off for five minutes. A red card means permanent suspension from the match.