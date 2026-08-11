Here's how Afghanistan have fared at ICC ODI World Cups
What's the story
Afghanistan have qualified for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup after a nail-biting victory over Ireland in the third ODI. The match, played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, saw Afghanistan win by three wickets with 31 balls to spare. The Afghan side will now aim to leave a significant mark at next year's gala competition, which will take place in Africa. On this note, we look at the Afghan team's record in the past ODI WC editions.
Struggles
Solitary win in first two editions
Afghanistan made their ODI WC debut in 2015 and also featured in the following edition in 2019.
They lost 14 of their 15 games in these editions, with their solitary win coming over Scotland in 2015.
Having lost each of their nine matches in the 2019 event, they finished last in the league stage.
Redemption
Impressive show in 2023 edition
The 2023 World Cup took place in India, and Afghanistan displayed a much better show.
Though the team failed to qualify for the semi-finals, they impressed one and all by winning four of their nine games.
Three of their triumphs came against full-member teams - England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
These wins helped them finish sixth in the 10-team points table, ahead of the then-defending champions England (7th).
Highest scores
What is Afghanistan's best score in the tournament?
Afghanistan have recorded five 250-plus scores in World Cups, with four of them coming in the 2023 competition.
Albeit in a losing cause, their best score remains 291/5 against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium (2023).
Their lowest total, where all 10 wickets have fallen, has come against South Africa in 2019 (125).
Overall, there have been nine instances of the team being bowled out for 200 or fewer.
Performers
Presenting the batting records
Rahmat Shah (574 at 33.76) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (507 at 36.21) are the only Afghan batters with 400-plus WC runs.
Four Afghanistan batters scored over 300 runs in the 2023 edition, with Ibrahim Zadran (376 at 47) and Azmatullah Omarzai (353 at 70.6) crossing the 350-run mark.
Zadran also happens to be Afghanistan's only WC centurion, having scored 129* versus the Aussies in 2023.
Bowlers
Who owns the most wickets?
Mohammad Nabi is Afghanistan's leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cups, having scalped 21 scalps at 40.47.
Rashid Khan trails him with 17 wickets at 47.29.
Nabi (4/30 versus Sri Lanka, 2019), Shapoor Zadran (4/38 versus Scotland, 2015), and Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/34 versus Sri Lanka, 2023) are the only Afghanistan bowlers with four-wicket hauls in the competition.