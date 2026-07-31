Revisiting Ajinkya Rahane's top knocks in IPL
What's the story
Indian batting talisman Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The right-handed batsman played a total of 195 international matches across formats, scoring over 8,400 runs. Rahane also had a successful Indian Premier League career, playing 212 matches for six different franchises. On this note, we revisit his best knocks in the gala T20 league.
#1
103* versus RCB, 2012
Rahane had a breakout IPL 2012 season in Rajasthan Royals colors. The same edition marked Rahane's maiden hundred in the league.
He smoked an unbeaten 103* off 60 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Rahane scored six fours in an over in that match as RR posted 195/2 batting first.
His hundred, which featured 12 fours and five sixes, powered the Royals to a 59-run win.
#2
105* versus DC, 2019
Rahane's highest score in the tournament was an unbeaten 105 against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur during IPL 2019.
This knock came off just 63 balls and featured 11 fours and three sixes.
Notably, RR were off to a poor start with Sanju Samson, Rahane's opening partner, dismissed for a duck.
Rahane, however, held one end and put up a batting exhibition.
However, his efforts went in vain as the Capitals went on to chase down the 192-run target.
#3
91* versus DC, 2015
Rahane made a mark against DC in the 2015 IPL as well, at the Brabourne Stadium.
He made an unbeaten 91 off 54 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes.
The opener added 52 runs with skipper Shane Watson before being involved in a century stand with Karun Nair.
Rahane's brilliance meant RR finished at 189/2 and later won by 14 runs.
#4
71* versus KKR, 2023
Rahane enjoyed the time of his life in the Chennai Super Kings camp in IPL 2023.
In a game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, the senior player dished out a ferocious 29-ball 71* as CSK posted a massive 235/4 in their 20 overs.
Batting at three, Rahane looked to be aggressive from the start and just built on the foundation set by the CSK openers.
His knock was laced with six fours and five sixes as CSK prevailed by 49 runs.
#5
61 versus MI, 2023
In yet another IPL 2023 affair, Rahane starred with a 27-ball 61 as the Yellow Army chased down 158 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Rahane, who came in at number three, started bashing the bowlers after his first few deliveries.
The batter brought up his half-century off 19 balls, the joint-third fastest of that season.
He smashed seven fours and three sixes as CSK prevailed with 11 balls to spare.