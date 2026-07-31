Revisiting Ajinkya Rahane's top knocks in IPL

Rahane had a breakout IPL 2012 season in Rajasthan Royals colors. The same edition marked Rahane's maiden hundred in the league.

He smoked an unbeaten 103* off 60 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rahane scored six fours in an over in that match as RR posted 195/2 batting first.

His hundred, which featured 12 fours and five sixes, powered the Royals to a 59-run win.