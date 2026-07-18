Decoding England's ODI record and stats at Lord's Cricket Ground

Former England batter Marcus Trescothick has scored the most runs at this venue. He managed 595 runs from 13 matches at 49.58.

Among active players, Joe Root has scored 466 runs at 46.60 from 11 games. He owns three fifties and a ton.

Former wicketkeeper-batter Alex Stewart slammed the most fifty-plus scores (6).

Meanwhile, Trescothick (3) and Graham Gooch (2) own multiple hundreds here.