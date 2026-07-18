Decoding England's ODI record and stats at Lord's Cricket Ground
What's the story
England and India face each other in the 3rd and final ODI on Sunday at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. India won the first ODI at Edgbaston by six wickets before England clinched the 2nd clash by 4 wickets at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Whoever wins the 3rd ODI will pocket the three-match series. Ahead of a crunch contest, we decode England's record at Lord's.
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A look at England's summary at Lord's
As per Cricinfo, England have played 60 ODIs at Lord's. England have claimed 29 wins, including one Super Over, following a tie. Notably, three games in total have been tied. England have lost 28 times. One game didn't see a result.
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England's highest and lowest team totals
England own the highest team total at Lord's, scoring 334/4 versus versus India in 1975.
England also own the 3rd-highest score here, managing 328/6 versus Ireland in 2017.
In terms of lowest score, England recorded 153/10 versus South Africa in 2017.
Overall, South Africa own the lowest team total here. SA managed 107/10 in against England in 2003.
Batters
Key batting numbers
Former England batter Marcus Trescothick has scored the most runs at this venue. He managed 595 runs from 13 matches at 49.58.
Among active players, Joe Root has scored 466 runs at 46.60 from 11 games. He owns three fifties and a ton.
Former wicketkeeper-batter Alex Stewart slammed the most fifty-plus scores (6).
Meanwhile, Trescothick (3) and Graham Gooch (2) own multiple hundreds here.
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Key bowling numbers
Former England pacer Darren Gough is the only bowler with 20-plus wickets at Lord's in ODIs. He claimed 27 wickets from 16 matches at 22.70. Reece Topley's 6/24 versus India in 2022 is the best bowling performance in an innings.