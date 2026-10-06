Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has clocked these numbers in Women's ODIs 

Harmanpreet took over as India's full-time ODI captain in 2022 following Mithali Raj's retirement.

She led the Women in Blue to 30 victories across 51 matches with an impressive win percentage of nearly 59%, as per Cricinfo.

Her tally also includes 19 defeats and a tied match.

Mithali (155) is the only player to captain India in more WODIs than Harmanpreet.