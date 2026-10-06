Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has clocked these numbers in Women's ODIs 
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has clocked these numbers in Women's ODIs 
Harmanpreet Kaur led India to historic 2025 WODI WC win

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has clocked these numbers in Women's ODIs 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Oct 06, 2026
07:16 pm
What's the story

Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team in all three formats. The decision marks the end of a successful leadership tenure that saw India win their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup, two consecutive Asian Games gold medals, and a Commonwealth Games silver medal. On this note, we look at Harmanpreet's stunning returns as a skipper in Women's T20Is.

Captaincy stats

Over 50 matches as captain 

Harmanpreet took over as India's full-time ODI captain in 2022 following Mithali Raj's retirement.

She led the Women in Blue to 30 victories across 51 matches with an impressive win percentage of nearly 59%, as per Cricinfo.

Her tally also includes 19 defeats and a tied match.

Mithali (155) is the only player to captain India in more WODIs than Harmanpreet.

Milestones

Historic World Cup win

Harmanpreet's biggest achievement as captain came in November 2025 when she led India to their first Women's ODI World Cup title on home soil.

India beat South Africa in the final, making her the first woman to lead India to a 50-over World Cup win.

Harmanpreet also made several vital contributions with the bat, finishing the competition with 260 runs across eight innings at 32.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stats 

Harmanpreet only second to Mithali 

Harmanpreet batted at four or lower in each of her 51 WODIs as captain.

She scored 1,804 runs in these games at an average of 44. Mithali is the only skipper with more runs in these positions (2,471).

Moreover, Harmanpreet also boasts the highest individual score for a captain in these positions (143* vs England, 2022).

ADVERTISEMENT