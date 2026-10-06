Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has clocked these numbers in Women's ODIs
What's the story
Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team in all three formats. The decision marks the end of a successful leadership tenure that saw India win their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup, two consecutive Asian Games gold medals, and a Commonwealth Games silver medal. On this note, we look at Harmanpreet's stunning returns as a skipper in Women's T20Is.
Captaincy stats
Over 50 matches as captain
Harmanpreet took over as India's full-time ODI captain in 2022 following Mithali Raj's retirement.
She led the Women in Blue to 30 victories across 51 matches with an impressive win percentage of nearly 59%, as per Cricinfo.
Her tally also includes 19 defeats and a tied match.
Mithali (155) is the only player to captain India in more WODIs than Harmanpreet.
Milestones
Historic World Cup win
Harmanpreet's biggest achievement as captain came in November 2025 when she led India to their first Women's ODI World Cup title on home soil.
India beat South Africa in the final, making her the first woman to lead India to a 50-over World Cup win.
Harmanpreet also made several vital contributions with the bat, finishing the competition with 260 runs across eight innings at 32.50.
Stats
Harmanpreet only second to Mithali
Harmanpreet batted at four or lower in each of her 51 WODIs as captain.
She scored 1,804 runs in these games at an average of 44. Mithali is the only skipper with more runs in these positions (2,471).
Moreover, Harmanpreet also boasts the highest individual score for a captain in these positions (143* vs England, 2022).