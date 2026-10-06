Harmanpreet Kaur clocked these stunning captaincy numbers in WT20Is
What's the story
Harmanpreet Kaur, one of India's most successful cricket captains, has stepped down from her leadership role in all three formats. The decision marks the end of an era that started with the 2012 Asia Cup and culminated with an Asian Games gold medal. As Harmanpreet tasted tremendous success while leading in WT20Is, let's look at his captaincy returns in the format.
Captaincy record
Most WT20I matches as captain
Harmanpreet captained India in a record 155 women's T20Is, more than any other player in the format, as per Cricinfo.
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is next with a tally of 127 matches.
MD Bimenyimana of Rwanda (101) and former Aussie skipper Meg Lanning (100) are the others with a century of WT20I caps as captain.
No other player has even captained India in 35 WT20Is.
Captaincy traits
Most wins in the format
Harmanpreet's aggressive playing style and willingness to take responsibility became defining features of her captaincy.
She bowed out with 92 wins and 57 defeats while leading in the format. One game ended in a tie.
Meanwhile, five matches didn't have a result. Her win percentage reads an impressive 59.35.
Meanwhile, Lanning has the 2nd-most wins as skipper (76).
Achievements
Highlights of her WT20I career
Team India has won as many as four Women's T20 Asia Cup titles with Harmanpreet as captain.
Her tally also includes a couple of Asian Games trophies.
She guided India to the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final, where they lost to Australia.
This is their best finish in the event's history. India also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver under her guidance.
Batting stats
Most runs as captain
Captain Harmanpreet clocked 3,416 runs across 141 innings at an average of 32.84.
While Athapaththu (3,690) is the only skipper-batter with more runs, no other player has touched the 3,000-run mark in this regard.
The Indian ace's tally includes 17 scores of 50 or more (100: 1). 3,073 of her captaincy runs have come while batting at four or lower.
No other player has even 1,800 runs in this category.