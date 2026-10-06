Harmanpreet Kaur clocked these stunning captaincy numbers in WT20Is  

Harmanpreet captained India in a record 155 women's T20Is, more than any other player in the format, as per Cricinfo.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is next with a tally of 127 matches.

MD Bimenyimana of Rwanda (101) and former Aussie skipper Meg Lanning (100) are the others with a century of WT20I caps as captain.

No other player has even captained India in 35 WT20Is.