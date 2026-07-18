What is India's ODI record at Lord's Cricket Ground? Details
What's the story
England and India face each other in the 3rd and final ODI on Sunday at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Shubman Gill-led India won the first ODI at Edgbaston by six wickets before England clinched the 2nd clash by 4 wickets at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Whoever wins the 3rd ODI will pocket the series 2-1. Here we decode India's record at Lord's.
Information
India's result summary at Lord's
India have played nine matches here at Lord's. As per Cricinfo, they have gone on to win four matches besides losing another four. One game ended in a tie.
India
India's highest and lowest team totals
India own the 4th-highest team total at Lord's, scoring 326/8 versus England in 2022.
It's India's solitary score of 300-plus at this venue.
India's next best effort is 280/5 in a tied clash versus England in 2011.
In terms of lowest score, India posted 132/3 in 60 overs back in 1975. Overall, this is the 3rd-lowest total here.
Players
A look at the notable performers for India
Former star Sourav Ganguly leads the show for India at Lord's with 208 runs from 4 matches at 52. He smashed two fifties.
Among active players, Virat Kohli has smashed 77 runs from three matches at 25.66.
Yuzvendra Chahal and RP Singh lead in terms of wickets for India (5 each).
Chahal is the only Indian to claim a four-fer or more here.