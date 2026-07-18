What is India's ODI record at Lord's Cricket Ground? Details

Former star Sourav Ganguly leads the show for India at Lord's with 208 runs from 4 matches at 52. He smashed two fifties.

Among active players, Virat Kohli has smashed 77 runs from three matches at 25.66.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RP Singh lead in terms of wickets for India (5 each).

Chahal is the only Indian to claim a four-fer or more here.