Sachin Tendulkar is certainly the greatest cricketer of all time.

The Master Blaster, who shattered a ton of records in the 1990s and 2000s, concluded his international career with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries across formats.

He remains the leading run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket.

Tendulkar, the first batter to score a double-century in men's ODIs, won the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2014.