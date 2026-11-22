India's sporting greats: 5 athletes who inspired generations
What's the story
Over the decades, India has produced several sporting legends who have made history on the global stage. From winning Olympic gold medals to claiming the Bharat Ratna, these athletes have inspired generations through their achievements. Cricket has undoubtedly enjoyed immense popularity in India, but icons from several other sports have regularly stood out. Here are five of the country's greatest sporting icons.
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar (cricket)
Sachin Tendulkar is certainly the greatest cricketer of all time.
The Master Blaster, who shattered a ton of records in the 1990s and 2000s, concluded his international career with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries across formats.
He remains the leading run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket.
Tendulkar, the first batter to score a double-century in men's ODIs, won the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2014.
Hockey
Major Dhyan Chand (hockey)
The greatest hockey player of all time is also an Indian. Major Dhyan Chand, who was also called a magician on the field, played a crucial role in India's Olympic dominance.
He won three successive gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. His extraordinary goal-scoring ability made him a global sporting figure.
His legacy is as monumental as his birthday, August 29, which is celebrated as National Sports Day in India.
Chess
Viswanathan Anand (chess)
Viswanathan Anand truly transformed India's chess landscape. In 1988, he became the country's first Grandmaster before winning five world championship titles.
Anand also won world titles across formats, including match, knockout, and tournament championships, the only player to do so.
His 2017 World Rapid Championship victory added another major achievement to his career.
Anand continues to inspire generations of Indian chess players.
Boxing
Mary Kom (boxing)
Mary Kom's bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics turned out to be a watershed moment in Indian women's boxing.
Among the most successful boxers, Mary Kom won six gold medals at the World Boxing Championships, becoming the first woman to achieve the feat.
Also known as Magnificent Mary, Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom's achievements broke barriers for women in India's sporting culture.
Javelin throw
Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw)
In 2021, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Games.
With a throw of 87.58m in the men's javelin final, he became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold.
Chopra, truly a once-in-a-generation athlete, followed it up with silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He also became the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships.