Presenting India's Test wins at Lord's (men or women)
What's the story
India beat England by 270 runs to win the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's. The hosts perished for 186 on Day 4 while chasing 457. Kranti Gaud was adjudged the Player of the Match, recording a first-innings fifer. Yastika Bhatia earlier became the first woman with a Test century at Lord's. India won their fourth Test at the Home of Cricket (men or women).
#1
First win under Kapil Dev, 1986
Three years after leading India to the famous World Cup title at Lord's, Kapil Dev helped India beat England on the same ground in whites.
While the visitors won the match by five wickets, Kapil was named the Player of the Match.
The former Indian all-rounder took five wickets (1/67 and 4/52) besides scoring an unbeaten 23 in the chase.
#2
Dhoni's troops conquer Lord's, 2014
It took India 28 years to claim another Test win at Lord's. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at the helm this time.
The win was powered by a ton-up Ajinkya Rahane. He scored 103 of India's 295 runs (first innings).
Chasing 319, England looked set at 70/1. In came the Dhoni-inspired bouncer barrage from Ishant Sharma, who took seven wickets.
India won by 95 runs on Day 5.
#3
'60 overs of hell' ft. Virat Kohli, 2021
Among India's most riveting Test wins came under Virat Kohli in 2021.
Kohli's aggression, coupled with some incredible performances, dragged England to the back foot.
KL Rahul scored a historic first-innings ton, while the lower order bolstered India in the second innings.
Chasing 272, the hosts were 44/2. On the final day, Kohli told his players, "For the remaining 60 overs, they [England] should feel like hell out there."
And India won by 151 runs.
Information
Harmanpreet Kaur's side scripts history, 2026
Five years later, India Women replicated this feat by beating England Women at Lord's under Harmanpreet Kaur. This marked the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's. India's 270-run win was the fourth-biggest in WTests.