India beat England in first-ever Women's Test at Lord's: Stats
What's the story
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, beat England by 270 runs to win the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's. The hosts perished for 186 on Day 4 while chasing 457. While Amy Jones's knock went in vain, Heather Knight bowed out following her final international innings. Yastika Bhatia earlier made history by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's. The historic one-off Test also saw Sophie Ecclestone and Kranti Gaud make the Lord's Honours Board.
Match
How the match panned out
India racked up 285 after being invited to bat. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet, and Deepti Sharma slammed half-centuries.
England then folded for 170, with Gaud taking a fifer. Jones scored a rescuing half-century.
Extending their lead, the visitors compiled 341/7d in the second innings.
Mandhana scored another half-century, while Bhatia entered the record books with her ton. For England, Ecclestone claimed a fifer.
England, who were 130/6 at stumps on Day 3, were bowled out the following morning.
Century
Bhatia's historic Test ton at Lord's
Bhatia's century helped India claim a match-winning lead. She got to her hundred off 145 balls, sharing valuable stands with Mandhana, Harmanpreet, and Deepti.
Bhatia, who fell to Ecclestone, scored 113 runs off 158 balls (14 fours).
Apart from becoming the first centurion in a Lord's WTest, she also recorded the highest score by an Indian in the third or fourth innings of a WTest.
In seven WTest innings, the Indian batter has raced to 223 runs at 31.85.
Milestone
Mandhana becomes India's second-highest run-scorer
Mandhana scored 83 (108) and 70 (130) in the two innings.
With this, she became India's second-highest run-scorer in Women's Tests, surpassing Shantha Rangaswamy (750).
Mandhana now has seven 50-plus scores in the format, including two tons. She is only behind Sandhya Agarwal (1,110) in terms of WTest runs for India.
Mandhana has raced to 788 runs from nine WTests at 52.53.
Information
Mandhana enters this list
According to Cricbuzz, Mandhana became the fourth Indian woman with two 50-plus scores in a Test. She joined Sandhya Agarwal (1984), Gargi Banerjee (1986), and Shafali Verma (2021).
Information
Whirlwind fifty for Richa Ghosh
The match saw two Indian women score a half-century in fewer than 55 balls - Mandhana (50) and Richa Ghosh (52). The latter smashed an unbeaten 50 in the second innings, studded with 8 fours. This was her third WTest fifty.
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India's highest aggregate in away WTest
India aggregated 626 runs, their highest in an away Women's Test, as per Cricbuzz. Overall, this was India's second-highest aggregate in a WTest, only behind 640 vs South Africa in Chennai in 2024.