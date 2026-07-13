India beat England in first-ever Women's Test at Lord's: Stats

India racked up 285 after being invited to bat. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet, and Deepti Sharma slammed half-centuries.

England then folded for 170, with Gaud taking a fifer. Jones scored a rescuing half-century.

Extending their lead, the visitors compiled 341/7d in the second innings.

Mandhana scored another half-century, while Bhatia entered the record books with her ton. For England, Ecclestone claimed a fifer.

England, who were 130/6 at stumps on Day 3, were bowled out the following morning.