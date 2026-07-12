One-off Test: Yastika Bhatia powers India with hundred against ENG-W
What's the story
In a stellar display of batting, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has smashed a commanding hundred to lead India to a solid position in the one-off women's Test against England at Lord's. The Indian women's cricket team reached a strong 250/4 at lunch on day three, extending their overall lead to a massive 365 runs. Yastika was unbeaten on 91. Shortly after lunch, she completed her hundred in the 1st over itself. She got to her hundred off 145 balls.
Presence
Yastika makes her presence felt with key partnerships
India finished Day 2 scoring 154/1 with Smriti Mandhana leading the way. India gained a lead of 269 runs. Mandhana shared an 88-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma. After Verma's dismissal, Yastika joined Mandhana and the two added an unbeaten 66-run stand. On Day 3, Mandhana departed early before India lost Jemimah Rodrigues. Yastika forged a 35-run stand alongside Harmanpreet Kaur and then added 52 runs with Deepti Sharma, who fell shorly after Yastika's hundred.
Match dynamics
Yastika escapes on multiple occasions before rushing toward her hundred
Yastika has held her ground and brought up a fine hundred. She narrowly escaped when an inside edge off Lauren Bell hit the stumps but didn't dislodge the bails, and was later dropped on 86 by bowler Mady Villiers. Yastika capitalized on the chances given to her and hit back-to-back boundaries off Lauren Filer. She lofted Sophie Ecclestone safely for four to march into the 90s. After lunch, she completed her ton in a flash.
Information
Ecclestone dismisses Yastika
Yastika's heroic knock was ended by Ecclestone in the 73rd over of India's innings. Yastika wanted to go over the top but ended up being caught. She scored 113 runs off 158 balls, hitting 14 fours along the way. India were 287/6 with her dismissal.
Record
Massive record for Yastika in India colors
As per Cricbuzz, Yastika now owns the highest score by an Indian batswoman in the 3rd/4th innings of a Women's Test. Highest scores in 3rd/4th innings of a Women's Test for India 113 - Yastika Bhatia vs ENG-W, Lord's, 2026 98 - Sandhya Agarwal vs NZ-W, Lucknow, 1985 83 - Sandhya Agarwal vs AUS-W, Wankhede, 1984 80* - Sneh Rana vs ENG-W, Bristol, 2021
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2nd fifty-plus score from Yastika's blade
Yastika recorded her maiden century and a 2nd fifty-plus score in the longest format for India. In 4 matches, she has raced to 223 runs at 31.85. In 2 matches against England, she owns 200 runs at 50 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).