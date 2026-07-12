One-off Test: Yastika Bhatia powers India with hundred against ENG-W

Match dynamics

Yastika escapes on multiple occasions before rushing toward her hundred

Yastika has held her ground and brought up a fine hundred. She narrowly escaped when an inside edge off Lauren Bell hit the stumps but didn't dislodge the bails, and was later dropped on 86 by bowler Mady Villiers. Yastika capitalized on the chances given to her and hit back-to-back boundaries off Lauren Filer. She lofted Sophie Ecclestone safely for four to march into the 90s. After lunch, she completed her ton in a flash.