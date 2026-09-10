A look at Rohit Sharma's iconic knocks in ODIs
What's the story
Rohit Sharma's future in international cricket has been a talking point. Amid growing calls for his retirement, the former captain answered his critics in style, smashing a historic century at Lord's despite India's defeat. With every ODI now carrying greater significance, Rohit's experience could still prove invaluable. Here we relive the Hitman's most iconic knocks in the format.
#1
264 vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2014
Several players dream of reaching three figures in international cricket, and Rohit has three double-centuries to his name, let alone a ton.
In 2014, Rohit went berserk against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. He hammered a staggering 264 off 173 balls, the highest individual score in the format to date.
Rohit defeated the whole Sri Lankan side by 13 runs.
#2
209 vs Australia, Bengaluru, 2013
In 2013, the Bengaluru crowd witnessed a masterclass in six-hitting from the Hitman.
Rohit hammered a blistering 209 off 158 balls, a knock studded with 12 fours and 16 sixes, against Australia.
While India reached 383/6 in 50 overs, Rohit became India's third double-centurion in the format, joining Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.
Only one player has more sixes in an ODI innings: Eoin Morgan (17).
#3
138 vs England, Lord's, 2026
Although in a losing cause, Rohit's 138 in the Lord's ODI against England this year should be in the top three.
Before this game, there were growing calls for his retirement, so much so that this game was dubbed his last.
However, Rohit, in his own style, shut the critics with a fine century in a 388-run chase.
Way past his prime, the Indian batter shattered records.