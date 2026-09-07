De Villiers slams Pakistan for lack of 'fight' vs England
What's the story
Former South African cricket captain AB de Villiers has slammed the Pakistan national team for their lackluster performance in the ongoing Test series against England. He specifically called out the players for not showing enough "guts" and "fight" in their game. De Villiers's criticism comes after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord's.
Team changes
PCB reacts to team's poor performance
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reacted to the team's poor performance by sending seven players home and bringing in younger talent for the third and final Test in Birmingham.
The board also replaced Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed with white-ball coach Mike Hesson.
Despite these changes, Pakistan struggled throughout the series, failing to score over 200 runs in four innings.
Critique details
De Villiers doesn't hold back in his criticism
De Villiers, who is known for his candid opinions, didn't hold back in his criticism of the current Pakistan team.
He said on his YouTube channel, "I don't often currently see a lot of Pakistan players individually being prepared to put in those extra hard yards. Especially with the batting unit."
He added that there isn't enough "guts" or "fight," and too many soft wickets have been given away by the players.
Character focus
Test cricket is a test of character, says de Villiers
De Villiers stressed the importance of character in Test cricket, saying, "I always felt that Test cricket was a test of your character. That's maybe what Pakistan is lacking at the moment."
He suggested that an individual leadership group of four or five players should step up and show their teammates what it takes to win matches across formats.
Management issues
De Villiers hopes Babar Azam gets extended run as captain
De Villiers also highlighted the instability within the PCB as a factor in Pakistan cricket's decline.
He noted that there have been numerous changes in coaches and captains over the years, with high-profile figures like Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten leaving after being allegedly sidelined by Aaqib Javed-led selection committee.
Despite these issues, he hopes Babar Azam will get an extended run as captain and start scoring runs again.