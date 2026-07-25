Pakistan suffer massive blow ahead of WI Test series: Details
What's the story
Pakistan's emerging star, Abdullah Fazal, has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against West Indies and England due to a lower back injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Fazal suffered the injury during a training session on Thursday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. No replacement has yet been announced for his absence.
Rising star
Pakistan's rising star Fazal ruled out
The 23-year-old Fazal has been one of Pakistan's most exciting talents in recent months.
He made his international debut against Bangladesh in May and was the team's top scorer in his first Test, scoring fifties in both innings.
In a recent tour match against a West Indies Select XI, he remained unbeaten with scores of 50 and 48, making him a certain starter for the first Test.
Team changes
Who will replace Fazal?
Fazal's injury has opened the door for middle-order batter Awais Zafar to make his debut.
Zafar was called up as a replacement for Saud Shakeel, who missed out due to fitness issues.
Imam-ul-Haq, who missed Pakistan's last Test against Bangladesh with Azan Awais and Fazal opening, is now expected to return as an opener in the absence of Fazal.
Across two Test matches, Fazal has scored 141 runs at 35.25 (50s: 2). He averages 41.02 in First-Class cricket.
Recovery process
Babar Azam wishes Fazal a speedy recovery
The PCB confirmed that Fazal will need a rehabilitation period after an MRI scan and clinical assessment.
"I wish Abdullah good luck and hope he recovers well," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.
"The kind of talent he is I found very inspiring. He was very confident after his first series and his morale was very high."