Pakistan's Abdullah Fazal slams 60 vs Bangladesh on Test debut
What's the story
Pakistan's debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal put up a stellar show in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. The duo shared a 104-run partnership for the second wicket to put their side on command. While Awais scored a brilliant hundred (103), Fazal played a 60-run knock. Here we look at the latter's performance and stats.
Knock
A fine hand from the youngster
Awais and Imam-ul-Haq opened for Pakistan, responding to Bangladesh's first-innings score of 413/10. The duo added 106 runs before Imam was trapped for 45. Fazal then arrived at number three. He and Awais continue to torment Bangladesh bowlers as Pakistan ended Day 2 at 179/0. Fazal, who resumed Day 3 at 37*, went on to play a 60-run knock. His partnership with Awais resulted in 104 runs.
Stats
A look at Fazal's FC numbers
Fazal slammed seven fours and a six en route to his 60 off 120 balls. This knock took his First-Class tally to 1,888 runs from 26 matches at an average of 41-plus. The 23-year-old hammered his 11th fifty, as he also owns four tons.