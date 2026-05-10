Fazal slammed seven fours and a six en route to his 60 off 120 balls

Pakistan's Abdullah Fazal slams 60 vs Bangladesh on Test debut

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:50 pm May 10, 202612:50 pm

What's the story

Pakistan's debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal put up a stellar show in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. The duo shared a 104-run partnership for the second wicket to put their side on command. While Awais scored a brilliant hundred (103), Fazal played a 60-run knock. Here we look at the latter's performance and stats.