Abdur Razzak resigns as Bangladesh Cricket Board selector: Here's why
The BCB elections are scheduled for October 6

By Parth Dhall
Sep 27, 2025
05:44 pm
Former spinner Abdur Razzak has left the national selection panel post to contest in the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections. The elections are scheduled for October 6. Razzak confirmed his resignation and candidacy to Cricbuzz on Saturday, saying, "I have resigned from the selectors post to join the BCB election." He submitted his nomination paper under category 1.

Want to take the new challenge, says Razzak

Razzak, who was named the BCB selector in January 2021, said he wants to take on the new challenge of "joining the board of directors" if elected. "I served this nation as a player and a selector and now want to take the new challenge that lies ahead by joining the board of directors if elected," he told Cricbuzz.

Razzak to represent Khulna Division

Razzak has purchased the nomination form for the directors' poll and is willing to represent Khulna Division in the BCB boardroom. The president will be elected by 25 directors (12 from clubs, 10 from divisions and districts, two nominated by NSC, and one from category three representing other organizations), as per a report by Cricbuzz. The final voter list comprising 191 councilors for the upcoming board of directors' polls was announced on September 26.

A look at his journey

Razzak joined the BCB selection panel as its third member in January 2021. The former left-arm spinner represented Bangladesh in 13 Tests, 153 ODIs, and 34 T20Is between 2004 and 2018. He finished with 279 wickets across formats.