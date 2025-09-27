Abdur Razzak resigns as Bangladesh Cricket Board selector: Here's why

Former spinner Abdur Razzak has left the national selection panel post to contest in the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections. The elections are scheduled for October 6. Razzak confirmed his resignation and candidacy to Cricbuzz on Saturday, saying, "I have resigned from the selectors post to join the BCB election." He submitted his nomination paper under category 1.

Plans Want to take the new challenge, says Razzak Razzak, who was named the BCB selector in January 2021, said he wants to take on the new challenge of "joining the board of directors" if elected. "I served this nation as a player and a selector and now want to take the new challenge that lies ahead by joining the board of directors if elected," he told Cricbuzz.

Election strategy Razzak to represent Khulna Division Razzak has purchased the nomination form for the directors' poll and is willing to represent Khulna Division in the BCB boardroom. The president will be elected by 25 directors (12 from clubs, 10 from divisions and districts, two nominated by NSC, and one from category three representing other organizations), as per a report by Cricbuzz. The final voter list comprising 191 councilors for the upcoming board of directors' polls was announced on September 26.