Sri Lanka batters with a century in T20I cricket

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka slammed an incredible century against India in the Men's T20 Asia Cup Super 4 match. Chasing 203, Nissanka kept the Lankans afloat in Dubai. He shared a record-breaking 127-run stand for the second wicket alongside Kusal Perera. The match later went into the Super Over, which SL lost. However, Nissanka became the fourth SL player with a T20I ton.

#1 Mahela Jayawardene: 100 vs Zimbabwe, Guyana, 2010 Former batter Mahela Jayawardene was the first-ever Sri Lankan player to score a century in T20I cricket. He reached the landmark in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against Zimbabwe in Guyana. Jayawardene's 64-ball 100 powered the Lankans to 173-7 in 20 overs. He slammed 10 fours and 4 sixes. Sri Lanka later won by 14 runs (DLS method).

#2 Tillakaratne Dilshan: 104* vs Australia, Pallekele, 2011 Over a year later, Sri Lanka earned a formidable T20I win over Australia in Pallekele. They racked up 198/3 in 20 overs on the back of Tillakaratne Dilshan's fiery century. The star opener hammered an unbeaten 104 off 57 balls, laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes. The Aussies were later restricted to 163/8.

#3 Kusal Perera: 101 vs New Zealand, Nelson, 2025 Earlier this year, Kusal Perera produced a career-defining performance in the final T20I against New Zealand in Nelson. He scored a stunning 101 runs off just 46 balls (13 fours and 4 sixes), taking his team to a seven-run victory. SL racked up 218/5 before stopping the Kiwis at 211/7. Perera's 44-ball century became the fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20Is.