Ranji Trophy, Abhimanyu Easwaran registers his 35th First-Class half-century: Stats

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran shone against Services in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 post the mid-season break. Easwaran was solid and showed his prowess in red-ball cricket. The senior player hit 81 runs and added 151-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Sudip Ghosh, who remained unbeaten on 140 at stumps on Day 1. The match is being held at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Information A run out ends Easwaran's stay Easwaran and Sudip handed Bengal a strong start and added quality runs. The two scored at a decent pace to lay the foundation for their side. However, Easwaran perished in the 41st over. He ended up being run out.

Stats Easwaran clocks his 3rd fifty in Ranji 2025-26 Easwaran's 81 came from 152 balls. He smashed nine fours and a six. Playing his 4th Ranji Trophy match this season, Easwaran has raced to 263 runs from six innings at 52.60. He clocked his 3rd fifty of the season. Overall in First-Class cricket, Easwaran has amassed 8,217 runs from 110 matches (188 innings) at 47-plus. He has hit 35 fifties (100s: 27).

