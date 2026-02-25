ICC T20I rankings: Abhishek continues at top despite poor run
What's the story
Despite their recent defeat against South Africa in the onging ICC T20 World Cup, the Indian players have made a strong impact in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I Player Rankings. Opener Abhishek Sharma has retained his spot as the top-ranked batter, while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has broken into the top five. Despite a slow start to the T20 World Cup, Abhishek continues to lead by a massive 62 points over England's Phil Salt.
Rankings shift
Kishan climbs to 5th spot
Kishan has climbed three places to fifth in the T20I batter rankings, marking a stellar run in the shortest format. With 176 runs at a strike rate of 193.41, Kishan is India's leading run-getter in the tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, who is currently the tournament's leading run-scorer, jumped two spots to third with a career-best rating. Notably, Abhishek continues at the top despite scoring three ducks and a 15 in the ongoing event.
Global impact
Other notable gains in batter rankings
India's dominance in the top 10 has been bolstered by Kishan's rise and other international players' impressive performances. South Africa's Dewald Brevis jumped 10 places to ninth, while Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (13th), West Indies captain Shai Hope (14th) and England skipper Harry Brook (18th) also made significant gains. The all-rounders' list saw Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza reclaiming the No.1 spot after his team's Super Eights qualification efforts. Hardik Pandya (3rd) and Shivam Dube (7th) also find themselves in the top 10.
Bowling rankings
Indian bowlers continue to dominate
Indian bowlers continue to dominate the rankings, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy retaining his No.1 position despite a poor outing against South Africa in the World Cup. Proteas pacer Corbin Bosch jumped 21 places to third after stellar performances, including a three-wicket haul against UAE and figures of 2/12 versus India. West Indies's Matthew Forde (seventh) and India's Jasprit Bumrah (eighth) also made significant strides in their respective rankings.