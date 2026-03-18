KKR's 2026 IPL campaign: Abhishek Nayar challenges players to shine

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar has challenged his team to focus on winning their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The three-time champions will kick off their 2026 season against five-time winners Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. Ahead of the season, Nayar emphasized the importance of mindset and teamwork in achieving this goal.

Vision We have to get that fourth star, says Nayar In a video shared by KKR Knight Club, Nayar said, "We have to do one thing, we have to win, we have to get that fourth star and we do everything to prepare our minds before our body actually arrives at the first game on the 29th." "We prepare here, we use this time to talk to each other, communicate, get stronger as a group. So we're ready for everything. Have a lot of fun," he added.

Words 'What changes is our mentality' "I'm just going to leave you all with one message before the whole group arrives. We have prepared a lot, we have worked on our skills in the past couple of months. We have had a lot of discussions; we have spoken a lot," the KKR coach said. "For me, what happens year on is how we tune what's between our ears. The skill is there, that's not going to change in the next 10 days. But what changes is our mentality. So every moment that we spend on this ground, every moment we spend with each other, with the coaches, amongst ourselves, there's one goal."

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Team integration Nayar welcomes Shane Watson Nayar also welcomed the new entrants in the KKR family, including assistant coach Shane Watson and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik. "Everyone knows Shane Watson as a player, but I've known him as someone who's played under him as a player. I'm really, really happy, Watto, to have you with us," he said.

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Player welcome Nayar also welcomed new Indian recruits Nayar also welcomed new Indian recruits like Tejasvi Dhaiya, Prashant Solanki, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, and Kartik Tyagi. He expressed his happiness at their inclusion in the team. "Some new Indians in our setup, welcome Tejasvi Dhaiya, wicked keeper from Delhi, great to have you. Prashant Solanki from yellow to gold, so welcome to you too. Sarthak Ranjan, where he's Nitish Rana look alike, so good to have you as well. Daksh Kamra, the mystery spinner, and am I missing someone else here? Kartik Tyagi - Kartik welcome to the franchise."

Information Nayar speaks about Rahul Tripathi Nayar also spoke about Rahul Tripathi. "Now that that's out of the way and I hope I haven't forgotten anyone. Just one small thing, Rahul's not welcome here, as Rahul is back, and back to where he belongs. Rahul (Tripathi), welcome back. I know we've had a camp and it's pretty much the same group," Nayar concluded.

Twitter Post Watch! Some welcomes, some comebacks 💜 pic.twitter.com/tC0lwFVzSQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 18, 2026