Abhishek Sharma adjudged ICC Men's Player of the Month (September)

India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has been adjudged the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2025. The honor comes after his stellar performances in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup , where he showcased his batting prowess and consistency. Abhishek's fearless approach to the game has made him one of cricket's most exciting prospects. He beat teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett to win this award.

Award acceptance 'Proud to be part of this team' On receiving the award, Abhishek said, "It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win." He added, "I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset."

Tournament highlights Top run-scorer in Asia Cup Abhishek was India's standout performer in the recently concluded T20 Asia Cup. He scored 314 runs from seven matches at an impressive strike rate of 200. The dasher recorded 50-plus scores against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The left-handed batsman also made history by achieving the highest batting rating ever recorded in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a whopping 931 points to his name. Abhishek's current T20I strike rate reads 196.07.

Records Other notable records set by Abhishek Abhishek's scores in Asia Cup 2025 read 30 (16), 31 (13), 38 (15), 74 (39), 75 (37), 61 (31), and 5 (6). He reached 50 runs in 25 or fewer balls for India in T20Is on six occasions, equaling Rohit Sharma's tally (6). Abhishek also became the sixth Indian batter to smash three consecutive 50-plus scores in T20I cricket.