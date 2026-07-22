Abhishek Sharma boasts these T20I milestones versus Zimbabwe: Key stats
What's the story
After suffering six consecutive T20I defeats, the Indian cricket team is looking to bounce back against Zimbabwe in a three-match series. All the games will be played at the Harare Sports Club from July 23 to July 26. Eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma, who also happens to be the second-ranked T20I batter. On this note, we look at Abhishek's stellar T20I record against Zimbabwe.
Debut
Century in debut series against Zimbabwe
Around two years back, Abhishek made his Team India debut in the T20I series against none other than Zimbabwe.
After bagging a duck on debut, the southpaw bounced back with a brilliant ton in the second game.
Abhishek departed right after completing his century as he scored a 47-ball 100, a knock laced with seven fours and eight sixes.
His efforts meant India posted 234/2 in Harare and later won by 100 runs, as per Cricinfo.
Feat
Only centurion in India-Zimbabwe T20Is
Abhishek had become the second batter after West Indies dasher Evin Lewis to score a ton in his second T20I after registering a duck on debut.
Notably, no full-member team batter has taken fewer innings to register his maiden T20I hundred.
Abhishek also remains the only centurion in India-Zimbabwe T20Is.
Brian Bennett (97 in Chennai, 2026) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (93* in Harare, 2024) are the other batters with 80-plus scores in this regard.
T20 WC
Abhishek owns multiple 50-plus scores versus Zimbabwe
Earlier this year, Abhishek finally broke the shackles with a fine half-century in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe in Chennai.
Having recorded scores worth 0, 0, 0, and 15 in his previous four outings, the southpaw hammered a 30-ball 55 with the help of four fours and as many sixes.
Besides Abhishek, Shubman Gill is the only other batter with multiple 50-plus scores in India-Zimbabwe T20Is (2).
Career
Here are his T20I stats
Abhishek will enter the Zimbabwe series with 1,618 runs across 53 T20Is at an average of 32.36.
In addition to two centuries, he has 11 fifties. The batter's strike rate of 190.35 is the best among batters with 1,000-plus T20I runs.
During the recent series against England, Abhishek completed 100 T20I sixes off 785 balls. He is the fastest to do so (by balls) among Full Member teams.