Abhishek Sharma boasts these T20I milestones versus Zimbabwe: Key stats 

Around two years back, Abhishek made his Team India debut in the T20I series against none other than Zimbabwe.

After bagging a duck on debut, the southpaw bounced back with a brilliant ton in the second game.

Abhishek departed right after completing his century as he scored a 47-ball 100, a knock laced with seven fours and eight sixes.

His efforts meant India posted 234/2 in Harare and later won by 100 runs, as per Cricinfo.