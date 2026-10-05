'My duty': Abhishek Sharma on helping young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
What's the story
Ahead of the five-match T20I series against West Indies, star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has praised the immense talent of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The two players have been opening together for India's T20I side of late. In a recent interview with JioHotstar, Sharma opened up about their bond and how he helps Sooryavanshi feel comfortable in this high-pressure environment.
Team dynamics
Duty to help Sooryavanshi
Sharma said, "We frequently discuss how we can make Vaibhav more comfortable. We all know what he has achieved and that he belongs here."
He further added, "I feel like it's my duty to help him feel like all of us are like big brothers; you just have to enjoy and give your best."
The duo will be seen in action in the impending five-match T20I series against West Indies at home.
Young talent
Praising Sooryavanshi's cricketing intelligence
Sharma also praised Sooryavanshi's cricketing intelligence, saying, "I think he's a really smart guy, unlike other kids his age."
He added that the young prodigy has been in the cricket setup for 2-3 years and knows what to do and how much to practice.
Sharma believes these are things Sooryavanshi will learn gradually with experience.
Batting philosophy
Fearless approach while batting
Sharma also opened up about his fearless approach while batting, saying he doesn't chase personal milestones.
He said, "I still remember that when I started, I wanted to play in a way that is impactful for my team."
He added that this mindset developed during his time with the Punjab team in domestic cricket and has helped him focus on making an impact rather than chasing individual records.
Journey
Journey in international cricket
Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian to play international cricket.
He broke legend Sachin Tendulkar's record by making his T20I debut against England at just 15 years and 99 days old.
After replacing Sanju Samson midway through the England T20I series, Sooryavanshi also featured against Zimbabwe.
On that T20I tour, he became the youngest man to score a half-century in international cricket. The 15-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Series.
Numbers
A look at his T20 numbers
According to Cricinfo, Sooryavanshi has smashed 246 runs from eight T20Is at an incredible strike rate of 186.36. His tally includes 2 half-centuries.
His overall T20 strike rate reads 214.83, including 1,723 runs in 42 matches at 42.02. He already has 4 tons and 8 half-centuries.
Sooryavanshi recently featured in India's 2026 Asian Games campaign, where he scored 38 and 15.