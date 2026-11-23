Abhishek Sharma hammers 42-ball 70 vs Pakistan A: Details here
What's the story
In the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against Pakistan A, India's Abhishek Sharma put on a stellar performance. He scored a blistering 70 off just 42 balls, leading his team in their chase of a challenging target of 314 runs. The match was held in Doha on Sunday. Though Abhishek's aggressive batting style paid off in the powerplay, Pakistan A eventually won by 48 runs.
Match highlights
Abhishek's blistering knock
Abhishek's innings, which was laced with six fours and as many sixes, included a remarkable over where he scored 24 runs off Imran Randhawa.
He was eventually dismissed in the 16th over by Hasan Nawaz while attempting to clear the long-off fence.
However, his performance was a major improvement from his single-digit score against Nepal in the tournament opener.
Stats
Here are Abhishek's List A stats
This was Abhishek's ninth List A fifty, as he also has four tons.
Across 71 matches, the opener has raced to 2,275 runs while averaging over 33.
His tally includes 76 sixes and a strike rate of 100-plus.
While Abhishek has scored 2,268 across 78 T20Is at a strike rate of 196.36, he is still uncapped in the ODI format.
Game dynamics
Pakistan A post a strong total
Earlier, Pakistan A had set a challenging target of 314 runs for India A.
The Pakistani openers gave their team a quick start, adding 66 runs in the first eight overs.
Hasan Nawaz scored a well-made 79 while Farhan Yousuf contributed with an entertaining half-century.
Captain Abdul Samad and Mohammad Ranshawa chipped in with contributions of 28 and 23, respectively, to boost Pakistan's total.
Match outcome
India A lose to Pakistan A by 48 runs
Despite Abhishek's explosive innings, India A fell short of the target and lost by 48 runs.
Tilak Varma's century and fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed weren't enough to secure a win for India A.
Notably, India A's top order crumbled under pressure, with Vaibhav Sooryvanshi falling for 11 and Ayush Badoni out for a duck.