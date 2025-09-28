Asia Cup final: Abhishek Sharma eyes these T20I records

As India prepare to take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, opener Abhishek Sharma is all set to break several T20I records. The 25-year-old has been in phenomenal form throughout the tournament, scoring a total of 309 runs in six innings at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of over 200. He is the leading run-scorer of the event, and has hit three consecutive fifties during the Super Four stage.

Record chase Most runs by an Indian in multi-nation T20I tournament Sharma's stellar performance has brought him close to breaking Virat Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian in a multi-nation T20I tournament. Kohli had scored 319 runs during the 2014 T20 World Cup at an average of over 100. Sharma is just 11 runs away from this milestone, and his current form suggests he could achieve it in the final match against Pakistan. The southpaw already owns the record for the most runs in a T20 Asia Cup edition.

Another target Most runs from a Test-playing nation in T20I series Sharma is also closing in on England's Phil Salt's record for most runs scored by a batter from a Test-playing nation in a T20I tournament or series. Salt had scored 331 runs during the 2023 West Indies series. Sharma needs just 23 runs to break this record and given his current form, it seems highly likely that he will do so.